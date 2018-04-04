Carol Plitt Wright, 74, of Crystal Springs, passed away April 1, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will be 2pm-4pm Saturday, April 14, 2018, in the parlor at Crystal Springs United Methodist Church. Memorial services will be 4pm Saturday at Crystal Springs United Methodist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Wright was a member of Crystal Springs United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Delois McGraw Plitt.

She is survived by her husband, Larry P. Wright; sons, Larry Payne Wright, Jr. and Christopher Banks Wright both of Crystal Springs; sister, Ann P. Warmack of Dauphin Island, AL; brother, Phillip Plitt of Picayune; and grandchildren, Banks Wright, Matthew Wright, Christy Wright, Taylor Wright, and Kirk Wright; and great grandchildren, Hadley Wright and Marlee Wright

Memorials may be made to Crystal Springs United Methodist Church.