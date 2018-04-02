LeeAnn Oxendine Russell, 57, of Hazlehurst, passed away March 31, 2018 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Visitation will be 1pm-2pm Tuesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 2pm Tuesday at Stringer Family Chapel. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

She is survived by her husband, Roy L. Russell, III; step-son, Laron Russell of Wesson; step-daughter, Jennifer R. Norman (Will) of Wesson; sister, Sharon Sykes (Jamie) of Brandon; brother, Greg Oxendine (Julie) of Russellville, AR; granddaughter, Leah Grace Norman; nieces and nephews, Lauren Sykes and Kristen Sykes both of Brandon and Megan Oxendine and Harrison Oxendine both of Russellville, AR.