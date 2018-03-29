Yes, it is that serious

Please take time to read the editorial piece at right. I’ve never met the writer, Susan Rowell, but I’ve had plenty of experience with the National Newspaper Association. Believe me, when they send out an editorial release like this, a critical point has been reached.

As if we don’t already have enough mountains to climb each week, this proposed tariff is a serious threat to not only the quality and quantity of information printed in your weekly Courier, but also to the paychecks of the staff members employed here.

Please do as we have done, contact our representatives and help put a stop to this nonsense.