The Lady Cobras fast pitch softball team had a big win at home against the Lady Cats of Salem Thursday, March 22. The game ended in the 5th inning with a final score of 10-0 for the Wesson win.

KNOCKING ONE – Lady Cobra Laynee Crapps smashes a hit in recent action, coming in with a double which resulted in 2 RBIs. Photo by Tracy Fischer

To keep up with the Lady Cobras, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.