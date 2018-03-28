Friendz recognized nationally

Pastor Douglas Noel & Friendz thanks everyone for your support, prayers and donations on our trip to Las Vegas for the 33rd Stellar Awards Independent Artist/Quartet Showcase. The showcase went very well for us, we won 2ND place and we are honored for the platform. The week long event trip gave us so many opportunities to share our ministry and network with other artists, promotors and radio announcers. Supporters include Mayor Shirley Sandifer, Stark’s Family Restaurant, Hazlehurst Police Department and the Copiah County Board of Supervisors.