Ronnie Sudduth, 64, of Crystal Springs, passed away March 26, 2018 at Copiah County Medical Center. Visitation will be 2pm-4pm Wednesday and 2pm-3pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 3pm Thursday at Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church with burial at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Sudduth was a native of Neshoba County. He grew up in Neshoba and Scott Counties. He married in 1979 and moved to Jackson. He was a longtime member, Deacon, and R. A. Leader at Byram Baptist Church. Mr. Sudduth coached various youth sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rozeolever and Luver Rich Sudduth, and a sister, Patty Sue Sudduth.