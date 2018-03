Mildred Smith Jefferson, 95, a native and former resident of Hazlehurst, died Friday, March 23, 2028, in Memphis.

Visitation is Friday, March 30, from 2 to 4 p.m., at The House of Peoples Funeral Home.

Services will be held Saturday, march 31, at 11:00 a.m., at Antioch M. B. Church, Hazlehurst. The body will repose at the church 1 hour prior to the funeral service.