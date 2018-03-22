Railroad ties us together

In the interesting article on the next page, you’ll find some little-known facts about the railroad that runs through Copiah County. For over 150 years the rail line has tied our communities together in this county and with many others along the way.

Rail travel made industrialization possible and served as the lynchpin in our county’s progress for decades. Mostly replaced for travel by interstate highways in the last 40 years, the rail line that divides the county from east and west still serves a vital role in our lives by moving not only locally made products, but also by keeping and creating jobs.

Rail remains a strong asset to our county.