Art Month begins in Hazlehurst
Judge Ed Patten and daughter Katherine P. Carpenter will be displaying watercolors and pottery during April for the downtown walking tour. Kicking off April will be Selma The Musical at 6 p.m. March 24 at the Hazlehurst High School. Make plans to enjoy the activities !
