Vivian Bell Miller, 90, of Crystal Springs, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 14, 2018.

The funeral will be held at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs, MS, on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 11am with internment at Harmony Cemetery with Rev. Dale Oden of Ruston, LA, and Rev. Joel Haire and Rev. Christ Teasley of Crystal Springs, MS, officiating. Pallbearers will be Larry Bell, Mark Bell, Tommy Bell and John Thomas Bell, all of Crystal Springs; Eddie Blick of Ruston, LA, and Adam Epperson. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Vivian was born to John Clifford and Fannie Hinson Bell of September 22, 1927, in Crystal Springs, MS. She attended Crystal Springs High School and Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, MS. She worked at Townsend Paper Co. in Jackson until she met and married her husband, Ray P. Miller.

They moved to Starkville, where they lived for nine years, and she worked at Mississippi State. Then Ray was transferred to Ruston, LA. There she was employed at Louisiana Tech University for 23 years as a payroll accountant. An active member of Temple Baptist Church for 48 years, she sang in the choir and was a choir librarian for many years.

She belonged to a civic club, The Littera Club, and was an avid bridge player, belonging to two clubs.

When her health began to fail, she resigned from all activities, but remained in Ruston until March 2014. Then her nephew and niece, Larry and Mary Kate Bell, brought her to their home in Crystal Springs. She became a member of First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. While she was still in Ruston, her many friends saw to her every need. The family would like to especially express their appreciation to Lynda and Eddie Blick for their many hours of care to Vivian.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Miller, parents and sister, Johnnye B. Marsalis. She is survived by a brother, Clifford Bell; nephews Larry Bell (Mary Kate), Tommy Bell (Caren) of Crystal Springs, and Denny Marsalis (Ann) of Abilene, TX; a niece, Carolyn M. Morris Abilene, TX, and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces; two sisters-in-law, Ferne Miller Underwood of Denham Springs, LA and Yvonne Miller Hatchell of Young Harris, GA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to your favorite charity.