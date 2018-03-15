Oh so close

The Hazlehurst Lady Indian basketball team’s near miss against Independence in the state 3A tournament semifinals in Jackson last week ended a breathtaking run that captivated Copiah County.

Reaching that far in the state tournament may not have been on many folks’ radars in the past few weeks, and we learned as time went on that this group of Lady Indians is pretty dang good. They led by as many as 12 late in the semi-final and had Independence on the ropes. To their credit, the Lady Wildcats clawed their way back in it with a miraculous run and took the lead with under 10 seconds remaining. Hazlehurst, not giving up, had chances to tie the game as time ran out. The basketball gods simply had other plans.

We convey our hardy congratulations to the Lady Indian players and coaches for the deep run in the state tournament. Perhaps this young team will take another step towards a 3A state title next year. Be proud and keep working hard!