Mayor proclaims April as Fine Arts Month in Hazlehurst

April 2018 has been proclaimed as Fine Arts Month in Hazlehurst. Fine arts is defined as a visual art considered to have been created primarily for aesthetic purposes and judged for its beauty and meaningfulness, specifically, painting, sculpture, drawing, watercolor, graphics, and architecture. Mayor Shirley Sandifer presented a proclamation and announced activities for the month. Pictured are city board members Frederick Sandifer, Frank Jones, Ron Sims and Jeremy ‘Bo’ McKinzie with Jacqui Patten, Mayor Shirley Sandifer and Luanne Thornton and the signed proclamation for Fine Arts Month. A downtown walking tour with exhibits and musical performances are planned.