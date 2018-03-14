Pastor’s anniversary
Good Hope M. B. Church will celebrate the 29th Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor R. D. and First Lady Paulette Wells on Sunday, March 18, at 2 P.M. The speaker will be Rev. John Johnson of Jackson. The church is located at 421 South Jackson Street in Crystal Springs.
