Faith Tabernacle youth revival through March 15

Faith Tabernacle M.B. Church, Experiment Station Rd., Crystal Springs, is holding a Youth Revival E.P.I.C. (Everything’s Possible In Christ) through March 15 at 7:15 each night. Rev. Jarrod Dixon of Crystal Springs is the speaker, with music by Joey Robinson of Monticello.
Rev. Arthur Evans, Sr. is pastor.

