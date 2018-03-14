Faith Tabernacle youth revival through March 15
Faith Tabernacle M.B. Church, Experiment Station Rd., Crystal Springs, is holding a Youth Revival E.P.I.C. (Everything’s Possible In Christ) through March 15 at 7:15 each night. Rev. Jarrod Dixon of Crystal Springs is the speaker, with music by Joey Robinson of Monticello.
Rev. Arthur Evans, Sr. is pastor.
Posted in People
Related Posts
‘Wings and Warriors’ weekend scheduled for March 22-25
March 14, 2018 | No Comments »
Pastor’s anniversary
March 14, 2018 | No Comments »
HUMC Day Care celebrates Dr. Seuss
March 7, 2018 | No Comments »
Museum receives grant
February 28, 2018 | No Comments »
MTK receives check
February 28, 2018 | No Comments »