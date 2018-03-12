Mary Ellen Sandifer Young, 93, of Crystal Springs, passed away at home on March 10, 2018. Graveside services will be 11am Wednesday at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Young was born in Gatesville, MS, on August 23, 1924 to Leland and Judy Weeks Sandifer. She attended Blue Mountain College and Louisiana State University. Her life was dedicated to caring for others in her family. She was a former secretary at First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. She enjoyed vegetable gardening and was a landscape and floral painter.

She was preceded in death by her husband Hubert C. Young and brother, Buddy.

She is survived son, Carl Young of Jackson and brother, Jerry Sandifer of Crystal Springs.

We would like to thank faithful caregivers, Brenda Thomas, Brenda Davis, and Jacqueline Thomas.

Memorials may be made to CARA, 960 Flag Chapel Road, Jackson, MS 39209 or First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs.