Willie Frank Davis, 99, of Hazlehurst, passed away March 9, 2018 at Pine Crest Guest Home.

Visitation will be 11am-2pm Sunday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 2pm Sunday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, Monticello, MS. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Davis was a native of Copiah County. He retired from Civil Service for Biloxi Veterans Administration and moved back to Copiah County in 1993. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Hazlehurst. He was preceded in death by his wives, Helon Maxwell Davis and Ammie Barlow Davis, and 2 sisters and 5 brothers.

He is survived by step-daughter, Christine Barlow of Hazlehurst; step-son, John Chism of Poughkeepsie, NY; sister, Mildred Griffin of Crystal Springs; sister-in-law, Ruth David of Stratford, OK; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.