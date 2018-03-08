Wesson High students compete

The University of Mississippi welcomed high school students from Mississippi and Tennessee for the annual University of Mississippi Academic Invitational Tournament tournament held on Saturday, Feb. 24 in Oxford. The top teams received trophies, medals, and scholarships to participate in UM courses offered through the Summer College for High School Students, summer one-week programs, or UM’s Jump Start program for incoming freshmen. ​Competing among 40 teams and over 200 participants was the quiz bowl team from Wesson High School including: Front, left to right, Emma Anderson, Bre Sullivan, Tristan Jaudon, and Tucker Jaudon; back row, Samuel Carraway, Anna Carraway, Drew Hulon, Caleb Cameron, and Justin Miller