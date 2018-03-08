Wesson Cobras tennis dominates District rival Franklin County

As the storm clouds gathered over Copiah-Lincoln Community College, tennis fans from Wesson and Franklin County held their breath and hoped for the best. The Cobras’ hopes were answered with a resounding 6-1 victory over the Bulldogs in an important district contest for both teams.

WESSON WINS – Skyler Rasberry serves in boys doubles action as Wesson defeated Franklin County 6-1 in district tennis action. Photo by Stan Rasberry