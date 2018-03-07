HUMC Day Care celebrates Dr. Seuss

It was a Fantastic Week at HUMC Child Care and Preschool as they celebrated Dr. Seuss’ Read Across America! Each day a member of the community came and read a Dr. Seuss book to the children. HUMC Child Care and Preschool would like to thank Mr. Author Evans of Copiah Economic Development, The Hazlehurst Police Dept., The Hazlehurst Fire Dept., Mayor Shirley Sandifer, and our own Cat in the Hat (aka Jennifer Ellis), Thing 1 and Thing 2 (aka Alexis Coleman and Jessica Glasper) and Mississippi Building Blocks who had parent and child Dr. Seuss activities prepared for the afternoon. Thanks to all who participated and helped to make it a spectacular event!