Dennis Ray “Bo” McCaffery

Mr. Dennis Ray McCaffery, 63, of Wesson, passed away March 6, 2018 at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 10 at Riverwood Family. Visitation is from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, March 9, at Riverwood and will resume Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m., at Riverwood.

He was born August 7, 1954, to Robert Snow McCaffery and Edna Neil Montgomery McCaffery. He was the owner of “Bo’s Hideaway” and he spent his free time enjoying hunting, fishing, and collecting guns and knives. One of his favorite things to do was Elk hunting in Colorado. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mr. McCaffery served his country in the United States National Guard.

He is preceded in death by his father; brother, Danny McCaffery; grandson, Brady Ford; nieces, Michelle Rushing and Felicia Franklin.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Betty McCaffery; his mother; son, Robert Stephens and wife Ashley; daughter, Jennifer Ford and husband Dan; sisters, Gayla Wardlaw David, Gail Thames and husband, David, Patricia McCaffery Jenkins; four grandchildren, Danny Ford and fiancé, Jessica Figura, Kelsie Ford, Elijah Stephens, Emmit Stephens; and three great grandchildren, Jaxon Ford, Lane Fields, and Adaliegh Fields, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.