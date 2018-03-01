Wesson powerlifting champs
The Wesson Cobra Powerlifting team earned a third-place finish in the regional meet recently. Team members are Ja’Quavion Harris, Jason Edwards, Malik Clay, Matthew Holiday, Trey Cunningham, Damien Smith, Scott Hutt, Gunar Brister, Nick Lopez, Colin McGowen and Will Loy. The team is coached by Jeremy Loy.
Posted in Sports
