They’ve done what so many couldn’t

Thirty years ago this month I stepped off the basketball court for the final time as a Copiah Colonel, unable to get out of the first round of the south state AAA playoffs for the third year in a row. Many times I’ve wondered that if we could’ve gotten past that first round at all, could my teammates and I have had more than a Chinaman’s chance at winning state and going to the overall tournament.

The CA boys basketball team has done both for first time in school history. This group of student-athletes will never have to wonder what if.

From a former Colonel ball player, congrats to this year’s team and good luck at overall. Play like your hair is on fire and enjoy it!