Burnice Alton Kennedy, 79, of Grenada, formerly of Pearl Valley, MS, passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at his residence. He was born August 8, 1938 in Copiah County to Burnice Edgar and Linnie Mae Berry Kennedy. He was employed by Klinger Electric Local 605 for 45 years and served in the Mississippi National Guard.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 3, 2018 at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM Saturday afternoon in the Lowe Cemetery in Copiah County. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until service time Saturday at McKibben and Guinn.

Alton is survived by one daughter, Casandra Kennedy of Grenada; one son, James Alton Kennedy of Grenada; two brothers, Ronnie and Donnie Kennedy, both of Louisiana; three grandchildren, Curtis Alton Heineck of Southaven, Jack Kennedy and Belle Kennedy, both of Grenada and a host of nieces and nephews. He is also survived by Peggy and Cecil Melton who were both dear to his heart as well as Ellen Reedy Jackson who assisted with his care.

The family wishes to extend sincere appreciation to the Jo Morman, Penny Browning and Cheryl Berry with Legacy Hospice for the excellent care provided to Mr. Kennedy.

