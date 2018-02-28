Museum receives grant
ENTERGY SUPPORTS MUSEUM – Entergy continues to support the Mississippi Music Museum with a grant. The check was presented by Bill Howard of Entergy to Dr. Jim Brewer of the museum. The funds are used to improve exhibits and attractions.
