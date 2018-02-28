MTK receives check

MS Toughest Kids’ Camp Kamassa received a $2500 check from Jeff Hubbard of the Century Club Charities. This money was raised through the Sanderson Farms Golf Tournament. Most of the money goes to Blair E Batson, it’s wonderful to be added to those other charities receiving a donation. Century Club Charities exists to help other charities especially those dedicated to helping kids with special needs. We are so very grateful for their support. Pictured is the MTK board: sitting Linda Channell, Mary Kitchens, Sally Garland; standing Dan Kitchens, Carol Rigby, Tanya Mohawk, Jeff Hubbard, Angela Gaddis and Scott Cline. (not pictured Jimmy Buchanan, Susie Sojourner, Angrla Grogan, Rowan Torrey, Rathi Iyer, and Jeff Knight)