Wesson students of the month
Elementary students selected as February Students of the Month for grades 1-5 at Wesson Attendance Center are: left to right, Trevor McRee (5th grade), Brooks Shoemake (1st grade), Gavin Upton (3rd grade), Maddy Morris (4th grade), Nancy Zarate (2nd grade), and Tilly Forrest (6th grade).
Posted in School News
