Wesson students of the month

Elementary students selected as February Students of the Month for grades 1-5 at Wesson Attendance Center are: left to right, Trevor McRee (5th grade), Brooks Shoemake (1st grade), Gavin Upton (3rd grade), Maddy Morris (4th grade), Nancy Zarate (2nd grade), and Tilly Forrest (6th grade).

