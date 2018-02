The Hazlehurst Lady Indians won first place in the Region 7-3A tournament. They struggled the first half, but fought back and won by 10 points, a 22-point turnaround. Asia Madison (15) takes a shot to keep the game close. The Lady Indians defeated Raleigh 61-44 on Monday in the state 3As and will host Tylertown on Friday at 7:00. Photo by Crockett Action Shots