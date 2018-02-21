Holloway speaks of Black History
Mississippi State Representative District 76, Greg Holloway, Sr. spoke of African American achievements, past and present, at Providence Baptist Church for Black History on Sunday, February 18. Representative Holloway is pictured with the church’s pastor, Pastor Frank L. Curtis, Sr.
Posted in People
