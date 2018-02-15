Co-Lin Phi Theta Kappa inductees

Ninety-four Copiah-Lincoln Community College students were inducted into the Eta Omega Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa during spring ceremonies in Rea Auditorium on the college’s Wesson Campus. Inductees from Copiah County included first row from left, Carmen Manicea, Jaspernika Holloway, Xiwen Hu, Quin’Shonna Young, Madison Coleman, Cheyenne McCraine; second row from left, DuQuan Tillman, Daysi Zanzon, Amber Brinson, Jasmine King, Collin Britt, Joseph Smith; third row from left, DeAnna Young, Ally Woodham, and Bailee Howell. More than three million students have been inducted since its founding in 1928, with approximately 134,000 students inducted annually. Students must achieve a 3.5 or better academic average to receive an invitation for membership.