Ed Robert Anderson, 79, died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at Shelby Nursing Home in Shelby.

Viewing will be Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mount Hebron Baptist Church with services beginning at 1 p.m. in Rosedale.

Interment will be Thursday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. at Hazlehurst Cemetery. L. Hodges Funeral Services, Oxford, has charge of arrangements.