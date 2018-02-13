Deadline Saturday for Youth soccer, baseball
The Hazlehurst Community Sports League youth soccer and baseball registration will be held Saturday, Feb. 17, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Hazlehurst City Hall, 209 South Extension Street.
Contact Mayor Shirley Sandifer for more information, 601-894-3225.
