Glenda Little

Glenda Jane Stennett Little of Crystal Springs went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 8, 2018 while at home. Jane was born November 24, 1936, in Jones County, Mississippi, to Mary Almeda Stennett and the late Leon Hollis Stennett.

Visitation will be held at Stringer Funeral Home, 26141 MS-27, Crystal Springs 39059, Saturday, February 10th from 12pm -2pm with funeral services at the chapel immediately following. Internment will be at Terry Cemetery.

She worked many years for the Western Union Telegraph Company where she met the love of her life Jere Thomas Little. Together they had one child Elizabeth Jane Edmonds. She later retired from Kemper Insurance located in Jackson.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, Jere Thomas Little and sister Sammy Jo Dorsch.

Jane is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Jane Edmonds (John), grandson Lawson Robert Edmonds and granddaughter Lauren Elizabeth Edmonds all of Terry, mother, Mary Almeda Stennett of Columbus; siblings Wanda June Philley of Greenwood, Mary George Swain (Homer) of Columbus and Dr. Jerry Leon Stennett (Teresa) of Columbus; several nieces and nephews.

She was a long-time member of Wynndale Baptist Church, Terry, where she was a Sunday school teacher and served in the church nursery for many years. She enjoyed being with family, gardening, and was an excellent seamstress.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Crosses Across America, Inc., Suite C, 3300 Indiana Avenue, Vicksburg, MS 39180 or the charity of your choice.