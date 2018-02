The Wesson Lady Cobras hosted the Lady Jaquars from Jefferson Davis County Friday night, Feb. 2. The Lady Jaguars defeated the Lady Cobras with a final score of 58-31.

QUICK REACH – Wesson Lady Cobra Shelbi Maxwell tries for a take-away in a recent game against Jefferson Davis County. Photo by Tracy Fischer

