Hazlehurst City School District observed ‘Go Red for Women’
On Friday, February 2, the Hazlehurst City School District, in observance of “Go Red for Women.” went red!
To see more of the ladies in red, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.
Posted in School News
Related Posts
Hazlehurst homecoming queen
October 26, 2017 | No Comments »
ACT high score at HHS
October 12, 2017 | Comments Off on ACT high score at HHS
CA hosts 40th annual marching festival Saturday
October 5, 2017 | Comments Off on CA hosts 40th annual marching festival Saturday
Wesson Homecoming Queen
September 28, 2017 | No Comments »
Wesson homecoming Friday at 7
September 21, 2017 | No Comments »