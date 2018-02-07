Mrs. Joan Berry Smith, 75, of Crystal Springs, passed from this life on February, 3, 2018 at her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born on June 3, 1942 to Mr. Lee Will Berry Sr. and Mrs. Ina Bell Berry Peacock.

Joan was a member of Pine Bluff Baptist in Crystal Springs. She loved to spend time in her flower beds, and had a fondness for collecting owls, accumulating a large collection over the years. She was a very special lady that influenced many with her loving kindness. She was known by her dedication to family and friends. Joan will be remembered for her care and love for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, the many family gatherings, cookouts and her chicken and dumplings.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Lee Will Berry Sr. and Mrs. Ina Bell Berry Peacock; Brothers Lee Will Berry, Jr. and John Berry; sisters, Hattie Bell Harris and infant Charlene Berry.

Survivors are her husband of 48 years, Sidney Smith; three daughters, Teresa Smith, Betty Steinfelt, Paula Michael; three sons, Brian Lewis, Sidney Frank Smith, Edward Smith; one sister, Sue Neal; thirteen grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren along with a host of family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.