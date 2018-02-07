Annual tree sale Feb. 10, USDA building

The Copiah County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold their annual Tree Sale Saturday, Feb. 10, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Trees available will include: Bald Cypress, River Birch, Golden Raintree, Red Bud, Red Scarlett Maple, Yellow Tulip Tree, Burning Bush, Old Fashion Snowball, Belle of Georgia Peach, Native Pecan, Persimmon, Native Plum, Cherry Bark Oak, Fruiting Crabapple, Saw Tooth Oak, Red Crape Myrtle Purple, Crape Myrtle, White Crape Myrtle, Pink Crape Myrtle, Gala Apple, Keiffer Pear, Bartlett Pear, Methley Plum, Blue Hydrangea, and Chinese Chestnut.

The USDA Building is located at 27169 Highway 28 Suite A, Hazlehurst.