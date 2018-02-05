Nancy Spencer

Nancy Russum Spencer has died after a lengthy illness at an assisted living facility in Flowood, Mississippi. She was 79. Visitation will be 9am-10am Monday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 10am Monday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

A native of Crystal Springs, Nancy was a graduate of Crystal Springs High School, Copiah-Lincoln Community College, and the University of Southern Mississippi, where she received a degree in Education in 1960. She returned to USM in 1972 to complete her masters degree.

Nancy taught school in Oak Grove, Jackson, and Brandon prior to a 20-year career as an administrator with the State of Mississippi Division of Medicaid, from which she retired in 2002. In retirement Nancy resided in Brandon and Slidell, Louisiana prior to moving to Flowood in 2015.

Aside from her family, the primary focus of Nancy’s life was her Christian faith. She was an active church member, donor, and volunteer throughout her life, most recently at First Baptist Church in Slidell. Nancy was also a race-walker who frequently won age group trophies in local 5K races, and walked 2-4 miles daily well into her 70s.

Nancy is survived by her children Laura Stuart and Samuel Spencer; two grandchildren, Sydney Adcock and Cary Stuart; and two great-grandsons, Keegan Adcock and Kohen Adcock.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org; 800-272-3900.