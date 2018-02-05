John D. Wise, Jr.

John Wise, 93, of Hazlehurst, passed away February 1, 2018 in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Visitation will be 1pm-2pm Monday at First Presbyterian Church, Hazlehurst. Services will be 2pm Monday at First Presbyterian Church with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery.



Mr. Wise loved his church, First Presbyterian Church, Hazlehurst; loved his community, Hazlehurst, Board of Alderman, Chamber of Commerce and Lions Club; loved the Lord and loved his family. He served as Chairman of Ford Dealer Advertising Fund for Ford Motor Company and was awarded Quality Dealer Award by Time Magazine. He served as President of the Mississippi Auto Dealers Association.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Gordy Wise; parents, John D. Wise, Sr. and Sigrid Andre Wise; brother, F. Andre Wise.



Mr. Wise is survived by his daughter, Georgia F. Wise of Tuscaloosa, AL; sons, John D. Wise, III (Kay) of Jackson, MS and Gary M. Wise (Sharon) of Tuscaloosa, AL; Grandchildren, Sigrid E. C. Wise, Molly H. Kirk (Matthew); great grandchildren, Emily Kay Kirk, Adalaide Kirk, Cannon Kirk and Clara H. Kirk.