Copiah County chosen for state-wide honors

Copiah County has been chosen for the kickoff for Keep Mississippi Beautiful May 19. One site in the state is picked each year to hold the statewide kickoff and Copiah County was chosen this year. Lake Hazle will be the exact location with numerous people coming to Copiah County from all over the state to begin the annual cleanup campaign. Cleanup will be held soon at the 22 acre lake, which was built as a water resource for the railroad in 1906 and is now owned and maintained by the City of Hazlehurst. The planning board is made up of, left to right, Kim Palmer, Co-Director, Keep Copiah County Beautiful; Hazlehurst Mayor Shirley Sandifer; Nora Berch, Co-Director, Keep Copiah County Beautiful; and Sarah Kountouris, Executive Director, Keep Mississippi Beautiful. Nora Berch said, “We are very excited to be given this honor. We’ve never been chosen before and it’s going to be a lot of work between now and the main event, but we’ll be ready!”