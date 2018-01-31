Wiggins celebrates birthday
Mr. George Wiggins celebrated his 92nd birthday on January 22, 2018. George was born and reared in Copiah County and has lived in the Dentville community all of his life. Four generations of Wiggins, including his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, were present to celebrate this joyous occasion.
Posted in People
