Troop visits museums

Girl Scout Troop 5012 enjoyed a field trip to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and the Museum of Mississippi History.

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum shares the stories of a Mississippi movement that changed the nation. The museum promotes a greater understanding of the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement and its impact by highlighting the strength and sacrifices of its peoples. At the Museum of Mississippi History the scouts Explored 15,000 years of history and learned how our shared past influences our future together. Pictured are, front row, left to right, Kandria Larry, Diamond Holloway, Kylee Kelly, Skylar Gustavis, Antonea Hilliard, Madison Wiley, and Kennedy Conners; back row, Valarie Price, Barbara Higgins, Lynice Higgins, and Vonda Short.