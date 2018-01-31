Mayor Sandifer recognized by Alpha Alpha Psi Zeta

The members of Alpha Alpha Psi Zeta Chapter, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. selected Mayor Shirley Sandifer as its 2018 Year of Sisterhood Award Recipient. Mayor Shirley Sandifer was recognized at the 2018 Founders Day celebration on Saturday, January 20. Mayor Sandifer’s contribution to the betterment of the community and with the youth of Hazlehurst and Copiah County has been an asset to the community.

MEMBERS PRESENT AWARD – Members of Alpha Alpha Psi Zeta Sorority presented a Sisterhood Award to Mayor Shirley Sandifer, for her contribution to the betterment of the community and with the youth of Hazlehurst. Pictured, left to right, are: Kennyada Mitchell, Lynice Higgins, Mayor Shirley Sandifer, Mona Lisa Carr, Connie Jones and Barbara Higgins (not pictured Patrica Pendleton and Mia Waterman)

