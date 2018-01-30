Hazlehurst Aldermen accept resignations of three police officers

The Hazlehurst Board of Aldermen met at noon today, Tues., Jan. 30, to consider the resignation of three police officers submitted for approval by Police Chief Byron Swilley.

Prior to the meeting, which was called by Mayor Shirley Sandifer, three hours notice was given to aldermen by summons, which was served by Chief Swilley and signed by three of the members. Present at the meeting were Frank Jones (Ward 1), Frederick Sandifer (Ward 3), Bo McKinzie (Ward 4) and Rick Akin (Ward 5). Ward 2 Alderman Ron Sims is out of town on job-related business. Also present was Olen Bryant, Attorney for the Board, and City Clerk Pam Wilbert, who recorded the minutes.

The three officers who submitted resignation letters are Joel Sims, Percy Smith and Eric White. All three motions passed on a 4-0 voice vote.

There being no further business before the board, the members adjourned until Tues., Feb. 6 at 6:00 p.m.

