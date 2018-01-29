Wilma McCallum Pettigrew, 92, passed away on January 29, 2018.

Visitation will be at Riverwood Family Funeral Service in Brookhaven on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will resume on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. The funeral will be at Riverwood Family, Thursday, February 1, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dale Linton presiding. Burial will follow at the Wesson City Cemetery.

She was born February 25, 1925, to the late Willie and Mary McCallum and grew up in Smith County. Mrs. Pettigrew graduated from Mize High School where she was a member of the 1943 State Championship Basketball Team. She also attended Jones County Junior College. In 1947 she married Robert Waddell Pettigrew and moved to Wesson. She was retired from the Copiah County Health Department. Before her declining health, she was an active member of the Wesson Presbyterian Church.

Mrs Pettigrew was predeceased by her husband; parents; her sisters Allie Sullivan, Thelma McCallum, Ruby Howell, Dee Allen, and Helen Kinslow; her brother Dan McCallum. Survivors include her children: Wanda (Joe) Smith of Magee, Mary (Rickey) Clopton of Wesson and Bob (Renae) Pettigrew of Wesson; grandchildren: Aimee (Brian) Richardson, Joey (Elizabeth) Smith, Tommy (April) Clopton, Michelle (Jason) Berch, Hope (Charles) Carr, Robert Pettigrew, Dana (Alex) Shoemake; fifteen great-grandchildren; her brother W.H. (Allos Rae) McCallum, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the loving care given to her by the Silver Cross Nursing Home in Brookhaven. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 322 8th 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.