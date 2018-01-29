Wilma Doris Smith Lambert, age 82, of Fincastle, Va. died Thursday, Jan. 25.

Mrs. Lambert was a resident of the Fincastle area for 14 years, having moved with her family from Mississippi to be near her children and granddaughters in 2003. She worked in a variety of jobs as an administrative assistant and for many years as copy editor and lifestyles editor for the Copiah County Courier, a family owned weekly newspaper in Hazlehurst, MS. She was a graduate of Franklin County (MS) High School and earned an associate degree from Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

Mrs. Lambert was preceded in death by her father, Troy Smith, and mother, Pearlie Malissa Oglesby Smith, both of Franklin County, Mississippi. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, James W. (Jim) Lambert of Fincastle, two daughters, Malissa Lambert Giles and husband Tracy Giles of Roanoke, and Margaret Malinda (Linda) Lambert of Christiansburg, Va. and three granddaughters, Helen Elizabeth Giles, Mary Grace Giles and Katherine Rose Giles, all of Roanoke.

Mrs. Lambert was actively involved in the Hazlehurst community, serving as president of the Chamber of Commerce and as chairperson of the town’s 125th Anniversary Celebration. She actively promoted the town, especially the Pulitzer Prize winning play “Crimes of the Heart” set in Hazlehurst. Posters collected from around the world promoting the play adorned her office for years.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation,

200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami FL 33131.

A time of remembrance will be held Wednesday, Feb. 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the family residence, 657 Muse Road, near Fincastle. Graveside burial will be attended by family members Thursday, Feb. 8 at 10 am in the Godwin Cemetery in Fincastle.