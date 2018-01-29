James “Jim” Lewis

James Rayburn “Jim” Lewis, age 85 of Coldspring, Texas, passed away Thursday, January 25, 2018.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Monday, January 29, 2018, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Graveside services will be 2pm Monday at Shady Grove Cemetery.

He was born February 21, 1932 in McComb, Mississippi to parents James Matt Lewis and Bessie G. Beeks Lewis who preceded him in death along with his sisters, Nancy Beck, Mary Jo Rowell and Ruth Ann Foster.

Jim and his beloved wife, Charlene, were married for 63 years. He was a retired electrician from IBEW Local 480, a Mason belonging to Hazlehurst Lodge #25 and Mt Moriah #37, a member of O. E. S., as well as a proud Marine and veteran of the Korean War. He had lived in Coldspring, Texas for the past 13 years.

Survivors include his loving wife, Charlene; sons, Matt Lewis and wife Lisa and Robert Terrell Lewis; sister, Melanie Brittingham and husband Tom, grandchildren, Olivia Lewis and Emily Lewis and husband Chris Pike; great-grandchild, Matthew Fuentes; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friend.

In lieu of flowers you may make donations to the Shriners Hospital or the charity of your choice.