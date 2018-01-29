Billy C. Pitts, Sr., 79, of Crystal Springs, passed away January 28, 2018 at Brookdale Nursing Home.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Tuesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Wednesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Spring is handling arrangements.

Mr. Pitts was a member of First Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors and riding his motorcycle. He owned and operated B & C Auto for 55 years. Mr. Pitts loved helping others and was King of Hearts at Brookdale.

He is survived by his wife Caroline Pitts; sons, Billy Pitts, Jr. (Kitty) of Crystal Springs and Daniel Pitts (Rebecca) of Yorktown, VI; step father, Robert Slater of Crystal Springs; and grandchildren, Alex, Todd, Adam and Michael.