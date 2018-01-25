James Larry Davis, 72, of Hazlehurst, passed away January 25, 2018 at Copiah County Medical Center.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Saturday at Gallman Baptist Church. Services will be 2pm Saturday at Gallman Baptist Church with burial at Gallman Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Davis was a member of Gallman Baptist Church and served in the National Guard. He had worked in the oil field and retired from Herring Gas after 18 years.

He is survived by his son, Jimmy Clint Davis of Crystal springs; brother, Douglas Davis of Gallman; sister, Carolyn Hedgepeth of Georgetown; numerous grandchildren; nieces, Amanda Berch and Diane Adkins; and nephew, Wayne Davis.