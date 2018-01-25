Alton Ricks honored at Co-Lin basketball reunion

WESSON, Miss. – Longtime Co-Lin basketball coach Alton Ricks was honored at a reunion on Thursday at the Thames Center on Co-Lin’s Wesson campus. Over 60 former players, colleagues, and friends of Ricks attended. Following the reunion, former players and Ricks were recognized on the court prior to the Wolves basketball game against East Central Community College.

To read the rest of the story, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.