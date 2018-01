Edwin Earl Vaughn, 94, of Crystal Springs, passed away January 23, 2018 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Friday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Harmony Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Vaughn was a native and lifelong resident of Copiah County except for the time he served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Crystal Springs and during his working career he was a cattleman and farmer. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed playing dominos and gardening.

He was preceded in death in 2007 by his wife of 63 years, Grace Harrington Vaughn, and a son, Dennis.

He is survived by his daughter Charlotte Yoon (Marvin) of Crystal Springs and sister, Kathryn Bouy of Crystal Springs.